Twitterati Want Roger Federer & Mirika to Take 100 Volley Challenge, Swiss Ace Responds ‘She Totally Would but Is Social Media Shy’

Roger Federer and Mirika (Photo Credits: Getty)

The entire world is in the lockdown due to the menace of coronavirus and this obviously also includes the sportsmen. They are spending a lot of time with their families and doing their best to keep themselves in the best of shape. Roger Federer had introduced the Training from Home Challenge and urged the netizens to also join the same. Now Andy Roddick also challenged Federer to do the 100 volley challenge and as and when Federer started getting responses, the Twitterati further urged him to do the video. Coco Guaff Accepts Roger Federer’s Training From Home Challenge, Teenage Tennis Sensation Takes Way too Many Tries to Get the Drill Right (Watch Video).

The Swiss ace further responded and said that she would do it but she is social media-shy. Talking about the Training from Home Challenge, he had urged Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, Coco Gauff, Hugh Jackman, Toni Kross and others to join the challenge. Teenage sensation Coco Gauff was the one who took up the challenge. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets and Roger Federer’s reply.

Rogeeer! You have to do andy's challenge with Mirka pleaaaase🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — • Pao • 💯+3 (@afire_l0ve) April 10, 2020

Expecting your video for @andy_murray challenge ❤️👀 — Begud (@Begud9) April 10, 2020

Can’t wait for you and Mirka to do the Andy Kim challenge. — AditiRF (@adi_singh18) April 10, 2020

Please do the 100 volley challenge with Mirka 🙏🙏🙏 — 💔 (@missShruthi) April 10, 2020

Mirka needs to do it 😂 — ally wallyson (@failedcupcakes) April 10, 2020

She totally would but is social media shy https://t.co/BpXgZKJLBX — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 10, 2020

🤷‍♂️ not feeling confident https://t.co/gQW6uVRtRY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 10, 2020

Roger Federer was in the news recently for reacting on Wimbledon 2020 after the tournament got cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic situation. “I can’t wait to come back next year. It only makes us appreciate our sport even more during these times,” said Federer. Even Serena Williams reacted to the same and said that she was devastated with the piece of news.