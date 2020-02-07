Rose Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Valentine Week Kicks Off on a Sarcastic Note

Rose Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Valentine Week has begun with Rose Day 2020 celebrations, cringed, already? Well, you have more days to come to brutally remind you that you are single. And for those who are not, brace yourselves for the seven-day celebration of unnecessary romance and extra expenditure. In whichever category you fall, it does not mean that you would not welcome the season of ‘love’ with some laughs. This is why Rose Day 2020 funny memes and jokes have taken over Twitter as Valentine Week kicks off on a sarcastic note. After all, what else but satire beating the dramatic season. We have compiled some hilarious Rose Day memes that are widely shared on social media, rightly describing your situation, AF! Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.

On the celebration of Rose Day, it is expected that you would gift a bunch of roses or at least one for that matter to your crush and express your feeling. Is that really necessary? It seems like pop culture has given a little extra attention to roses while describing love. Any other flower could have done the job too! No? Rose Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: It Is 'Roz Ka Day' for You and NOT 'Rose Day'? Check out Hilarious Posts by Singles That Will Make You LOL Hard.

Since Rose Day celebration has begun and your social media is overfilled with affectionate words only, here are some memes to give you some relief. These Rose Day 2020 memes are so perfect for singles and also couples who believe Valentine’s Day is highly overrated.

Brace Yourselves for Rose Day 2020 Memes!

When my committed friends tells me about the roses they received on #RoseDay My reaction be like: pic.twitter.com/dnDQkCkTIW — samridhi (@theoverdramatic) February 7, 2020

LOL!

#RoseDay When my frnd enter my garden nd says *Bhai yeh Rose chaiye GF ko dena hai* I b like- pic.twitter.com/1kTZ1VBXCr — नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) February 7, 2020

Perfect!

All Singles Out There:

Me every fucking night on Twitter : #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/6KmOktKNmC — Kachre Wala (@GaadiWalaa) February 7, 2020

Rose Sellers Be Like:

Important Note, People!

Aaj phool dete dete fool ni ban jaana. #RoseDay — Rashii 🦋 (@newwbeeee) February 7, 2020

Har Roz, Roz Day!

Ye rose day v, roz jaise days ki tarah guzar rha hai.. 😶🥺🌹 — Nargis Latif (@NargisLatif4) February 7, 2020

Are these a little comfort than those mushy social media posts? Valentine Week has just begun with Rose Day. There will undoubtedly be more hilarious memes giving fair competition to hyped-up Valentine’s Day. For now, Happy ‘Roz ka Day,’ to all our readers!