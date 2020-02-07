Rose Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: It Is 'Roz Ka Day' for You and NOT 'Rose Day'? Check out Hilarious Posts by Singles That Will Make You LOL Hard

Rose Day memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is Rose Day today! And netizens are overwhelmed with Rose Day wishes, quotes and greetings online. People are wishing their loved ones using some amazing two liners and shayris. But what is better than funny Rose day memes to wish others? Accept it, that you are done with cliches. You don't want something that usually starts with, "May this rose day fill your life with ...", for some it is just a buzz kill. On the other hand, memes and jokes are not just realistic, but super relatable. Happy Rose Day 2020 Images With Wishes for Husband and Wife: Hot Rose Day Pics With Sexy & Passionate Messages to Define Your Love.

Rose Day, a day dedicated to the flower that often starts most relationships. Rose day also kickstarts the lover's week also known as Valentine's Week. It starts off every year of February 7 and ends on the 14th of the same month. Couples deeply in love usually celebrate Valentine's week schedule religiously. It starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentines Day that marks the end of the celebration. Valentine Week 2020 Day-Wise Date Sheet in PDF For Free Download Online: Rose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day, Check Calendar With Full Dates to Celebrate the Festival of Love.

Also, what if the person you want to impress is into jokes and hates mushy posts? Well, you have the opportunity to look like the funny one. Send them a funny Rose day meme instead of some stupid post that painfully describes what rose means. Like, seriously, take a break and send across a funny meme to the people you like. Spead LOLs with these funny Rose Day memes and jokes:

NOW we are talking! Memes have really changed our lives. They are like little treats that make you laugh in this stressful world. Sharing or tagging on meme posts has almost replaced "I love you these days". Am I right or am I right? Well, happy Rose Day 2020, meme lovers!