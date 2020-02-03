Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single
Valentine's Day funny memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Less than ten days left for Valentine's day and you don't even have a plan in place yet. Oh, wait, you don't even have your partner in place yet. LOL. Who created these celebrations that single-handedly brings down the morale of people with no romantic partner? Well, now that you can't do anything about this romantic holiday (No, joining Bajrang Dal is not an option), why not at least, laugh at some hilarious Valentine's Day memes made by singles for singles. If you do not have anyone to call "Baby, Shona" this Valentine's day, we are here you get to the best memes for singles that you can share on your social media. Anti-Valentine’s Day: Funny Bajrang Dal Memes and Jokes That Are So Dank That It Is Crazy. 

Yes, this year suppress your urge to throw stones at mushy couples and celebrate Valentine's day checking out funny memes about Valentine's Day that only singles or people who have no plans can relate to. There are so many advantages of not falling for Valentine's day marketing gimmick that makes you spend loads of money on February 14 on the pretext of celebrating the love that you can show just the same, any other day. Anyway, no matter how disappointed you are with Valentine's day, you know that funny memes always have your back. Rose Day 2019: Memes and Jokes for Single Aashiqs That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones during This Valentine Week. 

Check out some of the best memes and jokes that only singles can relate to:

Relatable?

 

Same!!! *cries internally*

 

I May Be Sad But I'm Also Smart

 

BEST

 

LOL

 

Right!

 

No Choice

 

That Hurt Real Bad

 

It Is So Relatable That It is Heart-Breaking

 

Sponge Bob Knows It

 

ROFL

 

Please

 

Joining Them

At Least Someone Is Happy

 

Classic

 

Desi Parents

 

My Heart Is Crying

 

LMAO

 

Trying This year

 

Thanos Said It Already

 

I'm sorry but what is any celebration without memes?! They just make your day and make you feel a little less bad about yourself. We wish you a very happy Valentine's day and we'll pray that you no longer stay single, unless you really want to.