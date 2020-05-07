Sandstorm Engulfs West Africa's Niamey City, Turns Sky ‘Red’; See Beautiful Pics and Videos From Niger

Sandstorm Engulfs West Africa's Niamey City (Photo Credits: Twitter/@franxstrax)

Niamey, May 7: A massive sandstorm swept over the capital of Niger on Monday following which several dramatic pictures and videos went viral on social media. In one of a clip being shared online, a huge reddish wall of sand can be seen rising hundreds of metres about the building in Niamey. Other pictures, show sky painted red by the storm. While sandstorms are not a new thing in West Africa, nature's act has triggered many reactions online. UFO or Shooting Stars? Mysterious Burning Object Spotted Over UK Skies Leaving a Trail of Smoke for 20 Minutes (See Pictures).

“A sandstorm can be seen sweeping over Niger’s capital of Niamey. The impressive sight shows a large wall of sand engulfing buildings as it rolls over the city,” tweeted a user while sharing a clip of the storm.

A sandstorm can be seen sweeping over Niger's capital of Niamey. The impressive sight shows a large wall of sand engulfing buildings as it rolls over the city. https://t.co/MxaweQn3G1 pic.twitter.com/v0MlCcoeeo — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) May 5, 2020

Other Fascinated Twitterati also Shared Beautiful Pictures and Videos:

Tempête de sable à Niamey... pic.twitter.com/ct5Pm3OjVY — Doulaye Bonkano (@doulayeb) May 4, 2020

yesteraday’s sandstorm in Niamey, Niger pic.twitter.com/vKZSWnPFQH — francesco strazzari (@franxstrax) May 5, 2020

Incredible photos from Niamey in #Niger today, where my brother and his family live. Sandstorms turning the sky orange/red pic.twitter.com/Rpqu0XGVP2 — David Blane (@dnblane) May 4, 2020

Reacting to the development, a user said, "Wow beautiful and also slightly terrifying!" Another tweeted, "We will be witnessing that a lot when we colonize mars."

Meanwhile, the dust storm was followed by heavy rains. People had also witnessed this phenomenon last year on September 25, 2019, in coastal towns along the west coast of southern Africa.