Mumbai, October 24: China’s OnePlus is set to introduce its new flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, in India soon. The upcoming smartphones will be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite series processors, offering higher performance and AI processing compared to the previous OnePlus 13 models. The smartphones are expected to be launched in India next month, following the reported China launch on October 27, 2025.

The OnePlus 15 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, while the OnePlus 15R (a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6) will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Both smartphones will be introduced with major design changes compared to previous models, offering a fresh look at the flagship series. iPhone Air Demand Falls Short of Expectations, Apple To Cut Production and Shipments Capacity.

OnePlus 15 Price, Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and boast a larger 7,300mAh battery supporting 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will likely come with a 6.78-inch LTPO BOE AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Reports indicate that it could also feature a triple camera setup on the rear, including 50MP + 50MP + 50MP. On the front, the OnePlus 15 could offer a 32MP camera, as per a report by Gadget360. The OnePlus 15 price in India is expected to be between INR 70,000 and INR 75,000. iPhone 17 Series and Festive Season Demand Boost Apple’s Record Shipments in India, 4.9 Million Units Shipped in Q3 2025.

OnePlus 15R Price, Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 15R will reportedly feature last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and have a massive 7,800mAh battery supporting 120W wired fast charging. The device is expected to boast a 6.83-inch Pro XDR LTPS AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Details about the front-facing camera are yet to be leaked. Both devices will offer up to an IP69 rating for maximum water and dust resistance. They will be powered by ColorOS 16 based on the latest Android 16 update. The OnePlus 15R price in India could be around INR 40,000 to INR 50,000.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

