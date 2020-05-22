Scripps National Spelling Bee 2020 Cancelled: From 4-Letter Word 'Cook' to 11-Letter 'Coronavirus', Map Shows Most Search Spellings Across The US States

Spelling bee 2020 map (Photo Credits: Google Trends)

The Coronavirus pandemic has cancelled so many events, which have been taking place for years. One among the many is Scripps National Spelling Bee contest held every year in the US. Earlier in March 2020, there was an announcement of its suspension and they hoped to reschedule. But looking at the conditions worldwide and in US, there is no safe new date. So the competition has been cancelled. Meanwhile, the impact of COVID-19 has been seen in the spellings that people are searching for during the period. A state-wise map of the spellings that people are looking for has been revealed by Google trends. From a four-lettered word cook to 11-lettered coronavirus, the impact of the situation is seen in here too.

This year is the first time since the World War II, the Bee has cancelled its national finals. The coveted spelling competition has been held since the year 1925 during the Memorial Day weekend. The statement from the Bee stated they would be offering educational resources and social media-based learning opportunities for students and parents. Google Trends has given a map which shows state-wise searches of spellings. The spelling for Quarantine is the most-searched ones among the list. Other words include "character," "beautiful", "cancelled." Scripps National Spelling Bee Has Seen Indian-American Winners Since a Decade, Know the Possible Reasons and the List of Winners.

Check The Map of Spellings Searched State-wise in US:

Spelling bee map (Photo Credits: Google Trends)

The word beautiful was among the most searched for spellings even last year. We are not surprised that How to spell Quarantine and Cancelled are the top-searched this time, given the pandemic has made these two words so much in usage. For this year's competition, more than 150 locals had successfully completed their regional programs. The Bee stated that they would recognize those spellers in the coming months.