American singer Selena Gomez has hit out at "Neo-Nazis" who are "selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram". She shared a post which includes photos of T-shirts for sale with the captions '#WhiteLivesMatter' and those with wordings extending support to 'Neo-Nazis'. Selena tweeted saying, "I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!!" Powerful Quotes on Racism From Martin Luther King Jr to Nelson Mandela.

The post was by Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) which reads, "Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago.@Facebook, please remove this neo-Nazi network in full, now." In the past too, Selena has expressed her opinion about hatred spread through social media platforms.

Selena Gomez's Tweet:

I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!! https://t.co/Q3VUzLQ7IF — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 3, 2020

In the comments section, people supported Selena's opinion and said that Facebook should have better content regulation policies. Considering the recent turn of events that led to the Black Lives Matter protests across countries, netizens said that such products should not be sold online. People also said that Facebook should not host such content online.

One of the comments read, "Omg. I’m all for freedom of speech but this hate speech has no place on this earth. So sad." Another says, "Take action. this is hate being spread on your platform, take accountability and implement regulations that stops the spread of hate." Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "How happy I feel that my favourite person in the world is concerned and denounces those acts of discrimination and disrespect that affect the entire population. I love you so much Selena."

