Powerful Quotes on Racism to Ponder Upon During Black Lives Matter Movement; From Martin Luther King Jr to Nelson Mandela, These Sayings by Historical Figures Who Also Fought the Same Injustice Are Must Read

The death of 46-year-old George Floyd has erupted protests across the United States demanding justice for the victim. People have come out in support of the black community and the need to bring in racial equality. While the streets of America continues to be filled with protesters calling our racism, we bring to you some stirring quotes on the issue. Racism is long-routed in many societies and even in cultures, so, to pluck it out, the roots need to be treated first. The Black Lives Matter movement which first founded in 2013 has come surfaced again with the current protests as people have taken to the streets. In the meanwhile, we bring to you thought-provoking quotes on racism and inequality that highlights the negativity passed on as a norm since generations. From South African anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela to American Christian minister Martin Luther King Junior, we bring to you thoughts by people who have spoken against discrimination and injustice meted out to some sections of the public. Killer Speech Attributed to Late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's on Racism is Going Viral on Social Media in Times of Black Lives Matter Movement.

In the recent incident, while the police officer in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested, the question remains how many George Floyds will have to die until racism is finally wiped out our societies. Check out the quotes on racism by historical figures who have tried to fight the battles of racism and equality. Today, we have better methods and it depends on us how we use it for the betterment of our future and our children's and many in the process. Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Quote by Martin Luther King Junior (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Refuse to Accept the View That Mankind Is So Tragically Bound to the Starless Midnight of Racism and War That the Bright Daybreak of Peace and Brotherhood Can Never Become a Reality. I Believe That Unarmed Truth and Unconditional Love Will Have The Final Word.” – Martin Luther King Junior

Quote by Maya Angelou (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Plague of Racism Is Insidious, Entering Into Our Minds As Smoothly and Quietly and Invisibly As Floating Airborne Microbes Enter Into Our Bodies to Find Lifelong Purchase in Our Bloodstreams.” - Maya Angelou

Quote by Malcolm X (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Believe That There Will Ultimately Be a Clash Between the Oppressed and Those That Do the Oppressing. I Believe That There Will Be a Clash Between Those Who Want Freedom, Justice and Equality for Everyone and Those Who Want to Continue the Systems Of Exploitation.” – Malcolm X

Quote by Nelson Mandela (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “No One Is Born Hating Another Person Because of the Colour of His Skin, or His Background, or His Religion. People Must Learn to Hate, and if They Can Learn to Hate, They Can Be Taught to Love, for Love Comes More Naturally to the Human Heart Than Its Opposite.” - Nelson Mandela

Quote by James Baldwin (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “From My Point of View, No Label, No Slogan, No Party, No Skin Colour, and Indeed No Religion Is More Important Than the Human Being.” – James Baldwin

While the hatred is strong enough to kill, we were not born with it. The differences made of black and white were taught to us or probably learned. However, the time is up, there is an urgent need to erase biased opinions from history textbooks. We need to teach our children the right meaning of love, hope, peace and moreover humanity.