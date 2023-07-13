In yet another incident of child sexual abuse, a policeman has been charged with having sex with a child. After being accused of child sex offences involving a 13-year-old girl, a senior policeman with the Western Australian Police has appeared in court. While the alleged assault is being investigated, Jason Alan Taylor, who works in rural Western Australia, has been suspended from duty. The 48-year-old is facing 17 charges stemming from alleged acts between 2009 and 2012.

The man, who received a Gold Star at the Royal Life Saving Bravery Awards just two years ago, is charged with engaging in sexual activity with a girl in 2009 when she was just 13 years old. It is said that this went on until 2012. Texas Man Rudy Farias Who Went 'Missing' as Teen in 2015 Treated as Sex Slave by His Mother for Years, Says Report; Cops Deny Abuse Claims.

The former cop was stepped down in May, according to Inspector Geoff DeSanges. He faces seven counts of engaging in indecent acts with children, six counts of sexually penetrating children, three counts of doing so while in a position of authority, and one count of engaging in continuous sexual activity.

Since police learned of the accusation, the officer in remote Western Australia has been removed from his current position. Between 2009 and 2012, the man is believed to have had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. On Tuesday, he showed up in front of the Perth Magistrates Court, but he made no plea. At the time they received the report, according to the police, he was stood down. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to appear before the Perth Magistrate's Court.

