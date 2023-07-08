Mumbai, July 8: The Houston police recently made a shocking revelation about Rudy Farias, the teenager who had reportedly gone missing eight years ago. The police said that Rudy Farias was allegedly living with his mother for the past many years that he had been reported missing. The Texas man who was missing since 2015 was allegedly spotted alive outside a church.

After being held by the police, the "missing" teen claimed that he was sexually abused. A local activist said that Rudy Farias was allegedly kept under wraps for eight years by his mother Janie Santana, who kept lying to and abusing him. "She would ask him to play daddy. She told him that he had to be the husband," activist Quanell X claimed. US Shocker: 18-Month-Old Girl Dies After Being Left in Hot Car Overnight Post Fourth of July Party in Florida, Parents Arrested and Charged for Manslaughter.

Activist Claims 'Missing' Teenager Was Abused by His Mother

The activist further claimed that Rudy Farias was allegedly threatened by his mother Janie Santana, who said that he would get into trouble with the police if he revealed or said anything. A week after he was spotted outside a church, officials of the missing persons unit of the Houston Police Department questioned both, the "missing" teenager and his Janie Santana.

Activist Quanell X also said that Rudy claimed that his mother would allegedly make him sleep in a bed with her and even forced him to pay Daddy. The report also claimed that the missing teenager was sexually abused and treated as a slave by his mother before he was sported outside the church. Notably, Farias went missing in 2015 after he took his two dogs out for a walk in northeast Houston.

When Did Rudy Farias Go Missing?

Rudy Farias was 17 years old when he had gone missing back then. While the dogs were found later, there was no trace of the missing teenager. "I was tired of living like a slave," Farias said while explaining his situation over the years that he was missing. The missing case took an unexpected turn when Farias was seen alive outside a church. Mexico Cannibal Horror: 'Devil Worshiper' Murders Wife, Eats Her Brain in Tacos and Uses Skull as Ashtray; Arrested.

Police officials said that the teenager was missing for just a day while both, the mother and son managed to keep their ruse for over eight years by using false names. Cops also said that his mother was adamant that her son was missing. Meanwhile, cops have denied Farias' claims of being abused by his mother.

