Gwalior, January 7: In a horrific video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen beating a stray dog to death in Gwalior. The man can be seen beating the dog with sticks and stones. Even after the dog stopped moving, the man repeatedly hit the dog with his stick. Punjab Man Places Dog In Front of Car, Runs It Over; Maneka Gandhi Shares Disturbing Video

The incident took place at Char Shahar square locality under Hajira police station of the district on Wednesday, as per a report published by The Free Press Journal.

The mistake of the stray dog was that it used to visit the man’s pet female dog on a regular basis.

In a CCTV footage, the man can be seen beating the stray dog ruthlessly with a stick. He threw a large stone at the dog's head, even when the dog stopped responding.

As the video became viral on social media, city pet owners contacted the police and filed a complaint.

The accused, identified as Banti Bais, has been booked by the police. Karnataka Shocker: Miscreant Kills Stray Dog With Air Gun in Mangaluru

Police sources said that Bais was irritated by the stray dog's frequent visits to his pet female dog. The deceased stray dog, along with three other stray dogs had arrived at Bais' house on Wednesday. This irritated him very much, after which he took out a stick and hit the dog.

