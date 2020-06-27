Twitter can be an interestingly entertaining place if you are following some fun people who love good jokes. Other than the serious newsy stuff and updates from around the world, it is one of the great mediums to engage with brands and services. Music streaming app Spotify took a meme too seriously, but in a good way. Oh, we mean Good Day! After a tweet comparing Spotify's logo resembling the Good Day biscuit design, the official Spotify India Twitter account changed their profile picture to Good Day biscuit. Twitterati is most certainly impressed with this kind of engagement with a funny meme! IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia, SpiceJet Twitter Exchange on Staying Parked, Staying Safe is Best Example of Co-Branding!

It so happened, that Twitter user Harsha (@tapanguchi) posted a picture of the Good Day biscuit and wrote, "I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed 'Spotify!'. Now I can't unsee it." As internet showered their love on this observation, even Spotify themselves could not ignore it. They changed their Twitter DP to the picture of the biscuit and wrote, "Even we can't unsee it." It is rare for such a thing to happen, wherein a brand changes their identity even if it was for a little while.

Check The Viral Tweet Here:

I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed "Spotify!". Now I can't unsee it. pic.twitter.com/a6IChxEThj — Harsha (@tapanguchi) June 25, 2020

Here's The Spotify India Dp Change:

Well, if you check it now, they are back to the original logo but changing it to Good Day for a while, sure gave them all the love on social media. Check how some of the netizens reacted.

Making Good Day Better

Spotify just made my good day even better. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ir0wLm5C16 — Dishti (@dish_teaa) June 26, 2020

Memes Coming In

After having a good day biscuit then I realised that Good Day is Spotify.@Spotify pic.twitter.com/Hc4UFt5vVp — Devesh Raj (@devish2) June 26, 2020

Pun Game Strong

Well-Played

Quick

Spotify India sure made a buzz by adapting to a meme and Good Day could not ignore it too. Their official Twitter account also tweeted a Thank You for bringing it in "Spot-light".

Check Good Day's Response:

And everyone loves good brand moments, which are seen on Twitter often. Be it Netflix and Tinder account conversations or airlines tweeting to each other, Twitter is a great place to see these marketing techniques and you need not be an advertising geek to love it all.

