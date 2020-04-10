IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia, SpiceJet Twitter Exchange on Staying Parked, Staying Safe is Best Example of Co-Branding!
The imposition of lockdown in the country because of Coronavirus has shut down all services including railways, flights and public transport. Only a few essential services are functioning as of now, that too with required permissions from the authorities. Amid this lockdown, a nice Twitter exchange is taking place between all airlines functioning in the country. Started by Indigo with Air Vistara, it was joined by Go Air, Spice Jet, Air Asia and even the Delhi Airport. The heartful exchange between airlines discussing how staying at home is a safe feeling, looking for a better tomorrow to fly in is too pure to be missed. Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi's IGI Airport Announces Suspension of All International Flights Temporarily From March 22 As Per Government Advisory.

It started with IndiGo asking AirVistara about not flying high these days. In their reply, Vistara tagged GoAir. The chain of conversation continued when each of them tagged an airline further, including AirAsia and SpiceJet. All of them wrote on staying on ground, staying at home with the hashtag #StayingParkedStayingSafe. At other times, when we see competing companies designing ads to take digs or being better than one other, this Twitter exchange spreads a vibe of unity in staying safe against Coronavirus fight. Durex Condoms Witty Reply on Valentine's Day 2020 Plans Between Tinder and Netflix is Awesome Threesome! (Check Tweets).

Check The Twitter Exchange Between Airlines:

Vistara's Reply to IndiGo

GoAir Joins in 

AirAsia's Take on Staying Home

SpiceJet Thoughts Matching With AirAsia

Delhi Airport Joins in The Togetherness

This is a great example of how brands come together on social media to give out a collective message. All of them have tweeted their interpretations of staying home as staying parked with a hope to rise in flying colours. It also  gives a message to everyone, that staying home is the only safe option right now to beat the crisis of Coronavirus.