IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia, SpiceJet Twitter Exchange on Staying Parked, Staying Safe is Best Example of Co-Branding!

Indian airline Twitter exchange (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The imposition of lockdown in the country because of Coronavirus has shut down all services including railways, flights and public transport. Only a few essential services are functioning as of now, that too with required permissions from the authorities. Amid this lockdown, a nice Twitter exchange is taking place between all airlines functioning in the country. Started by Indigo with Air Vistara, it was joined by Go Air, Spice Jet, Air Asia and even the Delhi Airport. The heartful exchange between airlines discussing how staying at home is a safe feeling, looking for a better tomorrow to fly in is too pure to be missed. Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi's IGI Airport Announces Suspension of All International Flights Temporarily From March 22 As Per Government Advisory.

It started with IndiGo asking AirVistara about not flying high these days. In their reply, Vistara tagged GoAir. The chain of conversation continued when each of them tagged an airline further, including AirAsia and SpiceJet. All of them wrote on staying on ground, staying at home with the hashtag #StayingParkedStayingSafe. At other times, when we see competing companies designing ads to take digs or being better than one other, this Twitter exchange spreads a vibe of unity in staying safe against Coronavirus fight. Durex Condoms Witty Reply on Valentine's Day 2020 Plans Between Tinder and Netflix is Awesome Threesome! (Check Tweets).

Check The Twitter Exchange Between Airlines:

Vistara's Reply to IndiGo

No 😌 @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020

GoAir Joins in

Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020

AirAsia's Take on Staying Home

Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020

SpiceJet Thoughts Matching With AirAsia

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?#StayingParkedStayingSafe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020

Delhi Airport Joins in The Togetherness

Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020

This is a great example of how brands come together on social media to give out a collective message. All of them have tweeted their interpretations of staying home as staying parked with a hope to rise in flying colours. It also gives a message to everyone, that staying home is the only safe option right now to beat the crisis of Coronavirus.