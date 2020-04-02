'Support Baskets' Filled With Food Are Hung From Balconies in Italy To Feed Homeless Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (See Pictures & Videos)

Support Baskets in Italy (Photo Credits: @tommiwtf Twitter)

As Coronavius lockdown has confined people to their homes, the homeless have been terribly affected. With nobody to offer them food or money, they are left for their own good. And in such a condition, some are caring for the needs of others. People in Naples, Italy are filling bread baskets with food and lowering them from their balconies for those who cannot afford their daily meal. Italy is currently going through a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus. Positive Messages to Overcome Coronavirus Mayhem: Heartwarming Pics and Videos of Senior Citizens Sharing Inspirational Thoughts Is What You All Need to See RN!

The heartwarming initiative which started in on-street has been copied by other residents in the city. Italy sets aside €400m for food vouchers as social unrest continues. Italy is one of the countries which is struggling terribly to curb the virus. Over lakh cases have been reported in the European country and most people currently live there in fear. Positive Quotes & Good Morning Images to Send Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Inspirational WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings to Soothe Collective Anxiety During Pandemic.

Sharing pictures of the food baskets, the Twitter user wrote, "In Naples, people are starting to hang baskets from balconies for less fortunates who can't work due to the lockdown. The sign says 'if you can, put something inside. If you can't, take something'. It's called 'supportive basket' and it's based off an ancient tradition of the city."

Support Baskets With Food For Homeless Hung From Balconies in Italy:

Sharing is caring | Italian man feeds homeless from his balcony amid lockdown pic.twitter.com/SZjDtxsc4a — RT (@RT_com) April 2, 2020

So far 110,574 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Italy, other than 13, 155 deaths and 16,847 have been recovered. Italy has registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world, it accounts for around 30% of all global fatalities from the virus. Italy has extended its lockdown until April 13.