Positive Quotes & Good Morning Images to Send Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Inspirational WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings to Soothe Collective Anxiety During Pandemic

Positive Quotes to Send Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: File Image)

The outbreak of coronavirus has gripped people across the world. Unfortunately, the number of cases are rising at a significant rate. With the causalities rising, worrying press conferences and over-extended health service, there has not been a lot of positive news lately. All we are talking about is the pandemic and how it is has impacted our lives. Many countries are under lockdown in a hope to contain the spread of the deadly virus. With no cure immediately available, all we can do is maintain social distance, stay hygienic and positive. During such a global crisis, it is easier to get demotivated. But we must stay strong. Below, we have accumulated some positive quotes, Good Morning messages, images, WhatsApp stickers and GIF greetings to soothe collective anxiety during the pandemic.

The year 2020 has just started, and nobody expected it to bring all of us in a pandemic. As per the latest reports, there are 381,761 cases of COVID-19 with 16,558 deaths globally. People across are trying to limit the spread by being self-quarantined. Medical professionals are working round the clock, risking their lives by being in the frontline, fighting with the virus. It is quite a stressful time now and finding yourself in tension is understandable. But staying positive is equally essential. We will have to beat the isolation blues away. Below, find out the best lines, sayings, messages that will make you believe that everything will be in place, again.

“Believe That Life Is Worth Living and Your Belief Will Help Create the Fact.” William James

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Would Like to Know How It Feels to Be in Hospitality During This Coronavirus Pandemic? Remember When the Titanic Was Sinking and the Band Continued to Play? Well, We Are the Band!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Mountain Glow Ascends Like Hope’s First Glimmer. Strenght Exists in Trusting That Rebirth Will Soon Arrive.

“Yesterday Is History, Tomorrow Is a Mystery, Today Is a Gift of God, Which Is Why We Call It the Present.” Bill Keane

“Hope Is Not the Conviction That Something Will Turn Out Well but the Certainty That Something Makes Sense, Regardless of How It Turns Out.” Vaclav Havel

Send these quotes and messages to everyone you know, as we all have to be hopeful during the pandemic. Staying at home is now not a choice but the need of this hour. We are all in this together, and like everything else, the period of self-isolation shall pass soon. Until then, follow a hygienic lifestyle, eat clean, work and stay at home, maintaining social distance and be positive.