Positive Messages to Overcome Coronavirus Mayhem: Heartwarming Pics and Videos of Senior Citizens Sharing Inspirational Thoughts Is What You All Need to See RN!

Grandmother Sharing Positive Message (Photo Credits: @islaanne1/ Twitter)

The increasing cases of novel coronavirus have increased fear and panic among people across the globe. Most of the countries that are severely affected by the deadly virus have declared lockdown, asking citizens to stay home. With no cure immediately available self-quarantine, social distancing and self-isolation are suggested as the only ways to contain the spread. While doing so, families are staying parted for each other’s betterment. The senior citizens are at risk too, for being vulnerable to infection than others. People are hence unable to visit their grandparents because of the pandemic. As we miss them, it is also time for all of us to stay positive. Social media users are sharing videos and pictures of their parents and grandparents filming positive messages for their children living away, consoling that everything will be alright, soon. These clips and pics from senior citizens are what all of us need to see RN to overcome the coronavirus mayhem. #HighRiskCovid19 Trends on Twitter: People Who Are at Higher Risk of Illness From Coronavirus Share the Importance of Social Distancing.

A 93-year-old Scottish grandmother soon became everyone’s favourite on social media after her granddaughter shared a heart-warming video. Known as ‘Wee Granny,’ she was filmed assuring her family there was no way the deadly virus was going to get her and urged the viewers they should all follow social distancing rules. “Keep to the rules and you will all be fine - it will pass,” the gran can be heard consoling her grandkids. It is a much-needed boost to deal with the lockdown. Positive Quotes & Good Morning Images to Send Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Inspirational WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings to Soothe Collective Anxiety During Pandemic.

Watch the Video of Wee Granny!

Got this update from my wee granny😢 93 and still going strong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEjCwLZ8Ww — islaanne🌛 (@islaanne1) March 31, 2020

Her video quickly went viral, and many followers shared how much they miss their grandparents too. Some shared pictures; others shared videos, all giving hopes the time shall pass soon.

How Adorable!

😢 my grandma and great uncle, miss them pic.twitter.com/e7JRjwiNS6 — Nick Price 🇸🇱 UTFT (@SpaceCalling) April 1, 2020

Another Twitter user @billybudd23 shared a clip of her 87-year-old mom. “Isolating with mum, 87 year old going through dementia. Filmed this for her 9 other kids today, only been able to see them through the window lately. Horrible times for us but we plough on,” reads the tweet.

Here's the Video:

Isolating with mum, 87 year old going through dementia. Filmed this for her 9 other kids today, only been able to see them through the window lately. Horrible times for us but we plough on. pic.twitter.com/Mo901RKMAS — BillyBudd23🇪🇺 (@billybudd23) April 1, 2020

It is great to see the spirit of these elderlies at such a tough moment. We all are in this together and must stay hopeful of fighting the pandemic. Follow social distancing, stay at home and keep yourselves hygienic to contain the spread.