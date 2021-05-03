Chennai, May 3: In a shocking incident, a woman in Tamil Nadu chopped off her tongue at Muthalamman temple in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district in order to keep her promise after MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the state assembly elections. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Resigns After MK Stalin's Party DMK Wins Assembly Elections 2021.

32-year-old Vanitha had apparently taken a vow to cut her tongue as a sacrifice if the DMK won the majority of seats in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The woman was taken to the government hospital. Her condition is fine.

In Tamil Nadu polls, DMK after being in the Opposition for 10 years, won a convincing victory over AIADMK and its president MK Stalin is set to take the chief position in the state for the first time.

The poll was the state's first Vidhan Sabha election after the demises of the state's two most prominent Chief Ministers in its modern history, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, who died in 2018 and 2016 respectively.

