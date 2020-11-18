New Delhi, November 18: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared new word-Tantrump with his fans on Twitter. The word means an outburst of anger, characterised by an inflated sense of entitlement, denial, narcissism, paranoia and victimhood. Further sharing on the microblogging site, he said, "I’ve been sending this around to friends for days before realising I didn’t put it on Twitter"

The cartoon shared is by John Cole. He makes political cartoons on North Carolina topics which appear weekly for NC Policy Watch. 'Tharoorosaurus': Ready to Say Goodbye to Your Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia? Shashi Tharoor's Latest Book on Collection of 'Quirky' Words Set to Launch in September.

The word is in context with US Presidential Elections where Joe Biden won. Donald Trump didn't accept his defeat gracefully and he hurled accusations of voting rigged to unsubstantiated claims of fraud in US vote as the reason for his defeat.

Here's what Shashi Tharoor tweeted:

I’ve been sending this around to friends for days before realizing I didn’t put it on Twitter! #WordOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/HHgPhn1Ott — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 18, 2020

The Congress leader is known for sharing such witty and quirky words with his followers. Infact, Tharoorosaurus, a book by Tharoor, will be released in September. Tharoorosaurus will be published by famous publication house Penguin India. The title of Shashi Tharoor's book is apparently a combination of two words - Tharoor and Thesaurus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).