It seems like the vacay mode for Bollywood celebrities is on, and the one-stop-destination for the actors and actresses is Maldives. From Tara Sutaria to Rakul Preet Singh; Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, also the newly-married couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Ktichlu, everyone has painted Instagram in blue with gorgeous holiday pictures. Netizens envy you, dear celebrities! While the B-Town stars head to the island country, people on the internet head to Twitter, to crack funny memes and jokes, because why not! The hilarious reactions towards Bollywood celebrities’ vacation pictures and videos are a must-see, and they are going crazy viral on the internet.

The coronavirus pandemic has challenged the businesses to run smoothly. Things are on the verge of getting back into normal, steadily indeed, but things are reopening. Following the necessary guidelines and precautions, people are travelling overseas and Bollywood stars, who always give fans major vacay goals, have flooded social media with wonderful pictures, many of them from Maldives.

With being significantly stuck at home for various reasons, fans certainly envy them! This is why #Maldives is currently trending on Twitter with netizens poking fun at the Bollywood celebrities and their common escape land.

Check Tweets:

After one celeb goes to Maldives & posts pic Every other celeb belike: pic.twitter.com/HpDDDlVsIb — Awkward_guy (DC) (@PranithShetty16) November 23, 2020

LOL

Me thinking of going to Maldives seeing celebs pic on internet Meanwhile my gareebi: pic.twitter.com/wY0GvHMkN2 — Adolfina (@alpha_adolfina) November 23, 2020

Hahahaha

Starlets going to Maldives. pic.twitter.com/jyFDnwVghT — Saurabh Rathore 🌗 (@SauReal) November 23, 2020

Totally!

Bollywood celebs after reaching at Maldives 🌴🏂🍸🏊‍♂🎯 pic.twitter.com/h6Y3jlzm2i — 🦋.....विनिशा.....🦋 (@SinhaaVinisha) November 23, 2020

ROFL

Bollywood stars off to Maldives ✈️ pic.twitter.com/2tPNHk0fNG — Vishal Ghandat (@vishalghandat1) November 23, 2020

Aren’t they hilarious? While the Bollywood stars are enjoying their ‘much-needed-break’ amid the stunning beaches, palm trees and crystal clear waters, hilarious Maldives memes and jokes are no less the ‘much-needed’ dose of entertainment we need this year.

