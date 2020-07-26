Monkeys wielding arms were spotted a Knowsley Safari Park, claimed workers. It is said that they baboons are hoping to break open cars of victory and wreck havoc. The animals are known for ripping off windscreen wipers and wing mirror of visitors' car. But now they seem to step up their unruly behaviour by roaming around with knives, screwdrivers and chainsaws. The safari park reopened on June 15 after the government said yes to the opening of zoos and aquariums following coronavirus lockdown. Reportedly, keepers believe that some pranksters are trying to cause damage to vehicles simply for a laugh. Bear Family Enters US Man's Car and Tries to Drive It, Photos Go Viral.

One park worker said that he was confused about how the baboons got the weapons. They are not sure if those tools were given to them or they simply took it from people's toolboxes. However, the park refuses to believe that the baboons actually are roaming around with arms. They say it's just an urban myth and nothing close to reality. Wild Bear Opens Woman's Car Door in Rhode Island, Terrifying Pictures From Narragansett Go Viral.

A mechanic nearby was quoted by The Sunday Times as saying, "I've had two customers this year who became victims of those baboons. The kids start chirping up saying they want monkeys all over the car, and the next thing you know, you’re driving home with no registration plate."

Baboons Armed With Arms Spotted at Safari Park:

The park argued that as guests do not leave their cars during the safari, their park was just as safe as a McDonald's drive-thru. Knowsley Safari Park situated on 550-acre is a tourist attraction area in Merseyside, England. It is a member of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

