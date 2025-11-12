Edgar Wright's new movie The Running Man is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, which came out in 1982 (the author wrote it under the pseudonym Richard Bachman). The novel is set in a dystopian future (the year 2025 in the book) where America is ruled by a totalitarian system and deadly reality shows feature contestants being killed live on air while the audience cheers them on. ‘The Running Man’ Remake: Katy O’Brian Joins Glen Powell in Edgar Wright’s New Adaptation.

The novel was first adapted into a 1987 film directed by Paul Michael Glaser and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. While it wasn’t a box office hit and received mixed reviews at the time, it has since gone on to earn cult status.

The new version of The Running Man is expected to be far less campy than the earlier version and closer in tone to King’s darker, more unsettling novel. Anyone But You star Glen Powell plays the lead, while the film also stars William H Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin.

Stephen King Adaptations Ruled in 2025

Few authors have inspired as many filmmakers as Stephen King, and 2025 has proven to be another milestone year for screen adaptations of his work, with The Running Man being the sixth screen adaptation of the year. Hollywood’s obsession with bringing the master of horror’s stories to life has always led to some classics - from the terrifying IT, Cujo, Carrie, and Gerald’s Game, to acclaimed non-horror titles such as The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and Stand By Me.

2025 has already seen several strong adaptations of King’s works across film and television. Here’s a look at the ones that released before The Running Man, and how they fared.

Movies

The Monkey

A Still From The Monkey

Based on: 1980 short story The Monkey

Directed by Osgood Perkins, this horror-comedy follows two twin brothers who, as children, find an accursed toy monkey left behind by their missing father. Every time the monkey beats its drum, someone dies a violent death. The Monkey is gory when it needs to be but also weaves an emotional story about family and connection, with some sharp black humour and an excellent dual performance by Theo James. Made on a budget of USD 11 million, the film grossed USD 68.9 million worldwide, making it a tidy hit. Stephen King Birthday Special: From Shawshank Redemption to IT, 5 Best Movie Adaptations Based on Celebrated Horror Author's Novels.

The Life of Chuck

A Still From The Life of Chuck

Based on: 2020 novella The Life of Chuck

Directed by Mike Flanagan, The Life of Chuck isn’t a horror film in the traditional sense but carries a quiet supernatural undertone. Told across three non-linear acts, the story explores one man’s life through moments of hope, despair, and acceptance. The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay, and Mark Hamill. Despite critical praise, it underperformed at the box office, earning only USD 19 million worldwide against a USD 25 million budget.

The Long Walk

A Still From The Long Walk

Based on: 1979 novel The Long Walk

Like The Running Man, The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set in a dystopian America where young men volunteer to participate in a deadly contest - walking continuously without stopping or dropping below three miles per hour. Any who fail are shot dead after three warnings, while the last man standing wins a huge cash prize and one wish granted. A grim commentary on fascism and youth being sacrificed for America's military conquests, it is powered by strong performances from Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson. Made on a USD 20 million budget, The Long Walk grossed USD 62 million worldwide.

Shows

The Institute

A Still From The Institute

Based on: 2019 novel The Institute

Developed by Benjamin Cavell, the series stars Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker, and Joe Freeman. It follows a young boy with telekinetic powers who finds himself trapped in a sinister institute with other children like him - all held captive for mysterious experiments. Streaming on MGM+, The Institute has received mixed reviews but was recently renewed for a second season.

IT: Welcome to Derry

A Still From IT: Welcome to Derry

Based on: 1986 novel IT

Developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, this HBO prequel series expands on the origins of Pennywise the Clown and the cursed town of Derry. Premiering on October 26, 2025, the show has aired three episodes so far and has been widely praised for its eerie atmosphere, chilling tone, and strong performances. It’s available on HBO Max (streaming on JioHotstar in India).

