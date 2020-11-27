Are you done with the celebrations of Thanksgiving? Or there is still some dessert left to be savoured? Thanksgiving 2020 celebrations took place on November 26 and this festival is famous for its lovely and delicious food spread. With Turkey as the table centerpiece, with other dishes on the sides and a pie dessert, it is one of the most awaited celebrations for food lovers. And after all that digging in, people go in the state of a food coma! It's the state of lethargy that hits in, once you've eaten great amount of tasty food. So as some people slip into their state of food coma, they describe it with funniest GIFs and meme reactions. This time the celebrations were virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the fact to gorge on the yummiest food stays unaffected.

For the uninitiated, food coma is a state of sleep or extreme lethargy induced by the consumption of a large amount of food. So after gorging on the scrumptious Thanksgiving platter, it is obvious to take a good long nap. Thanksgiving food coma is very much real and some people have been hit by it very well. While others laze into their beds already, they post funny GIFs and meme reactions to describe their state right now. So we bring you some of the funny meme reactions on Thanksgiving food coma.

Check Funny Memes and GIFs on Thanksgiving Food Coma:

Always ready for pie

How Are You Moving?

Actual live footage of me attempting to move post Thanksgiving dinner 🍽 #foodcoma pic.twitter.com/w0hUDMPCgQ — Christina Talamo (@christinatalamo) November 27, 2020

HAHAHA

Oh The Dishes!

im already in a food coma and i gotta do dishes... pic.twitter.com/BfI1cM6iLO — Raquel Ndirangu (@missraqueI) November 26, 2020

Awww

Food coma takes its first victim pic.twitter.com/PqgaILWvfs — David Chester (@daveschester) November 26, 2020

NOPE!

God I’m in a food coma right now but have I stopped eating? NO pic.twitter.com/fcPFYokHpQ — Kathy Hudson Edwards (@MyInfo44162055) November 27, 2020

How the Waking up Feels Like

When you wake up from a food coma to get seconds. #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/1FEyJFA5Wg — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) November 27, 2020

Yes.

Post thanksgiving food coma mood 😳 pic.twitter.com/iPmx2tjHQD — ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 & 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) November 27, 2020

Clearly, the laziness has entered but that hasn't stopped people from sharing some memes and jokes on their state of mind. If you are still digging in the last bits of pie or readying for round 2, then these would be some of the best reactions to share with your friends and family members right now.

