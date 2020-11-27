Are you done with the celebrations of Thanksgiving? Or there is still some dessert left to be savoured? Thanksgiving 2020 celebrations took place on November 26 and this festival is famous for its lovely and delicious food spread. With Turkey as the table centerpiece, with other dishes on the sides and a pie dessert, it is one of the most awaited celebrations for food lovers. And after all that digging in, people go in the state of a food coma! It's the state of lethargy that hits in, once you've eaten great amount of tasty food. So as some people slip into their state of food coma, they describe it with funniest GIFs and meme reactions. This time the celebrations were virtual because of the coronavirus pandemicBut the fact to gorge on the yummiest food stays unaffected.

For the uninitiated, food coma is a state of sleep or extreme lethargy induced by the consumption of a large amount of food. So after gorging on the scrumptious Thanksgiving platter, it is obvious to take a good long nap. Thanksgiving food coma is very much real and some people have been hit by it very well. While others laze into their beds already, they post funny GIFs and meme reactions to describe their state right now. So we bring you some of the funny meme reactions on Thanksgiving food coma.

Check Funny Memes and GIFs on Thanksgiving Food Coma:

Always ready for pie

How Are You Moving?

HAHAHA

Oh The Dishes!

Awww

NOPE!

How the Waking up Feels Like

Yes.

Clearly, the laziness has entered but that hasn't stopped people from sharing some memes and jokes on their state of mind. If you are still digging in the last bits of pie or readying for round 2, then these would be some of the best reactions to share with your friends and family members right now.

