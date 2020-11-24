Thanksgiving is upcoming, and just like all the other holidays and festivals, this one too goes for a virtual celebration. The coronavirus pandemic may have thrown a wrench into just about all of your plans this year, but it does not necessarily mean you cannot celebrate the festivals with your family and friends! It may not be in person, but virtually, Thanksgiving 2020 celebration is on. Though it may not be what you are used to, with a few tweaks and some good WiFi, your family members and friends can still have a Thanksgiving to remember. In this article, we are going to talk about Thanksgiving 2020 virtual celebration ideas. Delicious menu, family-approved activities, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and online games, here are six ways to make Thanksgiving fun, safe and worry-free holiday.

1. Thanksgiving Recipe

It is not the best idea to visit your grandparents this year, but that does not mean you cannot get a taste of her mouth-watering sweet potato pie. It’s time to put your chef hat on and learn the delicious recipe from your grandma through zoom call and enjoy the pie for a happy Thanksgiving.

2. Online Thanksgiving Games

There are tons! From Bingo to scavenger hunt, the list of online thanksgiving games is so on. You and your family and friends can engage up into a fun online game for the holiday. There are variant options for your kids as well to enjoy Turkey Day with their friends.

3. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

It will surely look different this year, but the show will go on! New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly confirmed that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade would be held virtually, without a crowd. Hence, you can tune in to the once-in-a-lifetime experience on NBC at 9:00 am in all time zones.

4. Decorate for the Season

Decorate your house because it is one of your most favourite holidays. Even if there won’t be any guest list this year, adding a few festive touches here and there will lift your spirits. A cool centrepiece or fall-themed decoration, can go a long way in setting the Thanksgiving mood.

5. Get Everyone Cooking

Everyone in the house can help to set the dinner on the table right. Children can roll pie dough and mix ingredients together, and other adults can put together a signature dish. Just because your feast might be smaller, does not mean it has to be any less creative and fun. Engaging the family members into cooking, might save some time and also create precious memories.

6. Host a Virtual Thanksgiving Party

The year 2020 has surely made you a pro at hosting virtual parties. So, get the entire family together on Zoom, play a fun game or say something you are thankful for. Even best, if we all take the opportunity of Thanksgiving and be thankful for all the frontline warriors for their never-ending duties. You might even use some of the same recipes for your side dishes or for the meal that will obviously include the delicious turkey.

These are some of the quick virtual ways to make Thanksgiving Day 2020 fun and creative. Whether you are celebrating the festival with your immediate family members or completely alone, whatever the case, you can still make your holiday feel festive and special, while social distancing. Happy Thanksgiving!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).