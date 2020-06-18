The Zingaat Dhadak Parody Song on Bollywood Star Kids by Salil Jamdar Is Hilarious and Will Make You Rethink about the Industry’s Current Scenario (Watch Video)

The young and talented Salil Jamdar is back in action with a new spoof video and this time it is on Bollywood star kids. Salil’s parody channel on YouTube has already garnered millions of views in the past and we bet, after watching the Zingaat Dhadak Parody song on Bollywood star kids, it will make each one of you rethink about the industry’s current scenario. Gone are the days when a fresh talent, without having any godfathers in the industry, used to get the golden opportunity in films and other shows. There is no doubt that Bollywood happily welcomes the star kids and this parody clearly reflects how the industry goes gaga only about the who’s who kids. Shriya Pilgaonkar Feels Her Entry in Mainstream Cinema Was ‘Unconventional’ Compared with the Other Star Kids.

Regarding the Zingaat Dhadak Parody, tune of the song is from the film Dhadak that featured star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat that was a huge hit and it did not feature any star kids. Today, Bollywood is not only about star kids, but it is loaded with remakes of songs and films and this spoof video will give you a glimpse of it as well. It also features some of the popular faces (star kids) such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, and many others. The lyrics of Zingaat Dhadak Parody is also written Salil Jamdar and we think, you’d totally agree with him. Student Of The Year 2 & Nepotism: Karan Johar Gets Trolled For Casting Star Kids Again!

Watch The Hilarious Zingaat Dhadak Parody Song Below:

The various other spoofs on Salil Jamdar’s YouTube channel includes Shudh Desi Endings, Jabra Fan, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Uptown Funk, Gerua, and many others. So what do you think of this latest parody video?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).