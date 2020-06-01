Thomas Powell Will Now 'Rate Vaginas' for as Low as £5 and Sell Used Underwear on His OnlyFans Page! Know More About the Love Island Star's X-Rated Career Change

Love Island's Thomas Powell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

How does rating vaginas sound for a career? Well, weird for most of us but a Love Island hunk is all onto it. Yes, Thomas Powell, is all set provide this service to his OnlyFans members. He gained popularity on series two of the hit ITV2 show and after Love Island, the buffed up model will now move on with his X-rated business venture to earn some extra money. He will be rating fans' vaginas for amount as less as £5-a-time, according to Daily Star. However, he has set up different packages for various services. One of which also includes selling his used underwear to his fans. Regardless of your gender, Thomas and Sophie Gradon will rate your private parts and this x-rated business has gained some headlines. Love Island Star Chris Taylor Blows Twitter After Confessing ‘Anaconda Sex Position’ As His Favourite; Everything You Want to Know About the Violent Way to Have Intercourse (Watch Video).

He has it all figured out and is currently offering three packages to his fans. First, will cost £5 and that will have fans receive a numerical rating via text. For the second one, fans a "d*** or vagina rating with voice message" costing £10. The third package will fetch you a "custom video response" for £25. Isn't this totally out of the box we can say at least? This service will only be available via his OnlyFans page. Also, fans can buy his used underwear for £100. Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea Win Love Island 2019! 5 Viral Controversies the Couple Was Linked To.

A source told Daily Star Online: "OnlyFans is a massive money spinner it its own right so adding more options is simply smart business. Subscribers pay $12 per month for access to pictures and videos and then have access to the extra services Thomas offers via direct message. His page is currently in the top 3% on OnlyFans so clearly he is doing something right."