American OnlyFans creator and social media influencer Sophie Rain has claimed she has earned more than USD 101 million on the subscription-based platform. Responding to online scepticism, Rain shared what she described as direct proof of her income through a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). She said this would be the final time she addressed questions about her earnings. OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain Who Earned INR 680 Crore, Quits Glam Life in Miami’s ‘Bop House’ To Live on a Farm With Cows, Goats and Chickens.

Sophie Rain Shares Post on X - See Post

the only payment i make from onlyfans is the money i, myself, generate. i am not paid by onlyfans to promote anything, i simply made the money. https://t.co/v3KbiiSO7g — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) January 27, 2026

Sophie Rain Shares USD 101M Earnings Proof

In the video, Rain showed a screen recording of her OnlyFans dashboard, refreshing the page and switching between recent income and total revenue. The screen displayed an all-time gross figure of USD 101,209,778.70. “I’m not lying about my income, and I would never,” Rain said in the clip. “I have no reason to lie.” She also mentioned that the page was loading slowly due to limited Wi-Fi connectivity while she was travelling on a private jet.

Mixed Reactions Online

The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing both praise and scepticism. Some users questioned the authenticity of the numbers, while others congratulated her on the achievement. One user commented, “Achieving 100 million and still thriving-what’s next?” Another wrote, “People are earning USD 100 million while I can’t even afford rent.” Rain has previously spoken about income inequality among creators. She has stated that the average OnlyFans creator earns around USD 150 per month, highlighting the sharp contrast between top earners and most users on the platform. Sophie Rain’s X Account Suspended? OnlyFans Model Faces Brief Ban Before Getting ‘Unbanned’ on Social Media, Sparks Reactions Online.

About Sophie Rain

Sophie Rain reportedly began her OnlyFans journey after losing her job as a waitress. In 2024, she shared an income graph claiming earnings of about USD 43 million, which also drew widespread attention. Based in Miami, Rain is a Florida native who has spoken openly about growing up on food assistance programs. She has said her current financial success allows her to support her family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sophie Rain's X account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2026 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).