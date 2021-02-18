Are you ever told that you are “too pretty” for your job? As women, we already get come across a lot of comments when on the job. Something similar constantly happens with 24-year-old Jodie Leigh Fox, from Brentwood, Essex in southwest England. Her dream job of driving buses became true three years ago, but she has been inundated with comments from passengers about her appearance. Jodie enjoys her career so much that she hopes to continue until she retires in over forty years. The former carer wishes to fight the stereotypical image of bus drivers and insist that she loves her career, no matter what!

Jodie reported that she wanted to drive buses after developing a fascination with standing at the front of the vehicles, near the driver when she was young. After she finally started her dream job, she often found herself the centre of passenger’s attention, mainly men. Her appearance has also made socialising with fellow drivers difficult, as there are no females around a similar age to her. Yael Shelbia Named 'World's Most Beautiful Face' in the World! View Hot Pics & Videos of the Israeli Model and Actress Who Has Also Received Flak Online.

Pic of Jodie Leigh Fox

“I've had so many comments from passengers - mainly men. When men get on the bus, I always get the same reaction which tends to be ‘you're so pretty’ or 'I've never seen such a beautiful bus driver in my life,” she was quoted in reports.

She Loves Her Job!

Unreal?

However, Jodie is also greeted with some good comments from females. They compliment her on her nails, hair and make-up. She hopes she can challenge the stereotypical image of what people perceive a bus driver to be.

No Matter What, She Loves Her Career As Bus Driver!

The young girl plans on driving buses into her retirement. Jodie is qualified to drive buses, coaches and even limousines. She has built up a following on social media as she shares the reality of being a bus driver.

