Who are the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram in 2022? Instagram has been the platform with an identity of an online beacon that attracts brands and people to grow and 'earn'. The social media app has given a whole new summary of trending issues and news stories. It is undoubtedly not a baffling fact that Television and sports stars have already grabbed eyeballs on Instagram with their lavish and captivating social presence. Because fans fancy their content. Looking at the year 2022, it's easy to say that IG has emerged to be immensely widespread and has reached out to audiences from different interests. But it's fair to articulate that the credit goes to all the well-known figures from diverse backgrounds who have given the photo-sharing medium a significant evolvement time and again. Needless to mention, these famous celebrities dominate each other on the listicle of the most earned celebs on Instagram. It's time more is spoken and written about it; hence today, we bring you a list of the Top 15 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram 2022. Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022: BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Check Full List of Influencers Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

The Gram has built its popularity with time and managed to create user-friendly, distinct algorithms. All the renowned personalities have been sourced as per the data collected by the website HopperHq, dated 27 July 2022. The head place in the list is occupied by soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who clearly has the most significant social pay packet. Followed by him, we have the most successful member of the Kardashian clan Kylie Jenner. The third spot has Barcelona legend Lionel Messi; on the fourth step, the list has American singer Selena Gomez. The most earned IG stars checklist also has a professional wrestler and American actor, Dwayne' The Rock' American socialite, model Kim Kardashian, songwriter and singer Ariana Grande, and Destiny's Child lead singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The ninth most earned Gram celebrity is Khloé Kardashian, followed by Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Virat Kohli, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry. Furthermore, Kourtney Kardashian, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, Miley Cyrus and Kevin Hart are also among the Top twenties! Top-20 Instagram Celebrities With Most Followers in 2022.

Top-15 Highest Paid Celebrities on Instagram in 2022

Ranking Celebrity Followers Cost Per Post 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 470M $2,397,000 2. Kylie Jenner 361M $1,835,000 3. Lionel Messi 352M $1,777,000 4. Selena Gomez 339M $1,735,000 5. Dwayne Johnson 330M $1,713,000 6. Kim Kardashian 326M $1,689,000 7. Ariana Grande 324M $1,687,000 8. Beyonce 270M $1,393,000 9. Khloe Kardashian 265M $1,320,000 10. Kendall Jenner 250M $1,290,000 11. Justin Bieber 251M $1,281,000 12. Taylor Swift 220M $1,142,000 13. Jennifer Lopez 219M $1,130,000 14. Virat Kohli 209M $1,088,000 15. Nicki Minaj 200M $1,031,000

You can check top-100 earning celebrities on Instagram this year on hopperhq official website HERE.

Granted, this year has brought many changes in how we perceive the social world. Still, online applications have continued their legacy of entertaining and informing the public. The above list ranks megastars based on a totality of their estimated earnings via Gram and fame quotient.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2022 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).