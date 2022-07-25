Most Followed Celebrities on Instagram in 2022: Ever wondered about the follower counts of your favourite celebrity? Do you have any idea where they rank in the list? The photo sharing and data spreading application Instagram have a place for all the people who log in on a daily basis to get down their lowdown on what's going viral. From news around the world and bizarre stories to content worth watching, IG has become one of the most influential social media platforms scrolled by millions of people who either want to get entertained or do the visa versa. For celebrity figures, the app acts as a medium to connect with audiences. Most popular faces from the glamour industry give glimpses of their private lives and daily updates through Instagram. Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022: BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Check Full List of Influencers Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

It goes without mentioning that fans crave such content. The social media app has become a glass window that helps netizens to get a clear view of what's cooking in the kitchen. IG has helped to create a world where the general public and renowned people could communicate and keep their opinions. However, as per the popularity and content generation, we have some fairly usual suspects who enjoy millions of organic followers. Reportedly, the world's highest-paid athlete, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to break the 400 million mark, with American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner not far behind. Moreover, another sportsperson Lionel Messi entered the Top ten with singer Ariana Grande in between. To check where your best-loved personality lies on the list, go through the complete listicle of the top 20 Most-followed Instagram accounts in 2022. BTS V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Along With Jin, Suga, Jimin, Lisa and Jisoo Make to Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022!

Top-20 Most Followed Celebrities on Instagram in 2022

Sr. No. Celebrity Name Handle Followers 1. Cristiano Ronaldo @cristiano 467M 2. Kylie Jenner @kyliejenner 358M 3. Lionel Messi @leomessi 348M 4. Selena Gomez @selenagomez 336M 5. Dwayne Johnson @therock 328M 6. Kim Kardashian @kimkardashian 324M 7. Ariana Grande @arianagrande 322M 8. Beyoncé @beyonce 268M 9. Khloé Kardashian @khloekardashian 261M 10. Kendall Jenner @kendalljenner 248M 11. Justin Bieber @justinbieber 248M 12. Taylor Swift @taylorswift 218M 13. Jennifer Lopez @jlo 217M 14. Virat Kohli @virat.kohli 208M 15. Nicki Minaj @nickiminaj 200M 16. Kourtney Kardashian @kourtneykardash 190M 17. Miley Cyrus @mileycyrus 178M 18. Neymar @neymarjr 176M 19. Katy Perry @katyperry 167M 20. Kevin Hart @kevinhart4real 149M

as of July 15, 2022

Meanwhile with 47.9 million followers since his Instagram debut in December last year, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the fastest growing Instagram accounts. As of now, he is not ranked in top-100 accounts but the day is not far he will soon take over.

These IG figures keep us logging in and coming back for more! With the spurt in the Hallyu or Korean Wave, people's interest and love have inclined towards the K-pop culture. How can one forget the famous worldwide band BTS? The Bangtan Boys and their skill need no foreword, and the ARMY knows well about how many times Kim Taehyung broke Insta records with his captivating personality and calibre. On the hand, the girl band BLACKPINK also smashed the record when Lisa became the fastest K-pop idol to reach the 12 million likes mark. The Gram has created a pool of opportunities and ways that has helped people to grow and discover more.

