The social media world is bombarded with a variety of content. Aside from brands, funny videos, news updates and makeover tutorials, food recipes and fashion, social networking platforms have grown recently. But it's just a tool that makes it work for the people engaging in distinct ways to show their calibre and also help others succeed. You may have heard many words like branding, collaborating and going viral. It sounds like a social media influencer's assignment! One of the major sites that is a hub of all the trending sentiments is Instagram. Since its introduction over a decade ago, Instagram has grown into a social media staple globally, boosted by its affiliation with Facebook. The photo-sharing app has become a way to capitalize on talent that has become a must-click. Viral Influencers ‘The World’s Most Successful Influencer Agency’ Conquers Hollywood.

Thanks to the ever-growing following and inclination toward the social sphere, many famous celebrities from the glamour industries have reached a league of their own. They are termed 'social media influencers.' Over the years, all these popular faces have been associated with outright brands and creative visions to entertain and aware people of anything and everything. The excessively used term Instagram Influencer has taken a new turn after the app launched the reel feature, which is just a game changer. But what makes an influencer an 'influencer'? Can we rank an influencer based on his or her followers, creativeness, consistency, field, looks or public engagement? Impact very much relates to the niche that a person operates in. The website, Influencer Marketing Hub took the help of the free Influencer Rank Search tool to make a list of the top 20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022 according to their level of influence rather than just follower digits. India’s First-Ever Virtual Influencer 'Kyra' Can Talk, Dance, Sing And Has Thousands of Followers on Instagram; See Photos & Video.

Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022

Sr. No. Name Followers Engagement Rate Authentic Engagement 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 469M 1.37% 5.3M 2. Kendall Jenner 249.2M 1.97% 3.1M 3. Lionel Messi 350M 0.98% 2.6M 4. Ariana Grande 322.8M 1.06% 2.4M 5. Kim Kardashian 325.6M 0.82% 1.8M 6. Zendaya 147M 3.94% 4.3M 7. Kylie Jenner 358.8M 0.65% 1.4M 8. Taylor Swift 219.3M 1.48% 2.4M 9. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung 47.2M 28.76% 14M 10. Selena Gomez 337M 0.56% 1.5M 11. BLACKPINK’ Jennie 68.3M 12.22% 7M 12. Virat Kohli 208.3M 1.18% 2.2M 13. BLACKPINK’s Lisa 80.2M 7.42% 5.2M 14. Tom Holland 67.7M 10.32% 5.7M 15. BTS Jimin 39M 29.42% 12M 16. BTS Suga 36.8M 28.56% 11M 17. Khloe Kardashian 263.2M 0.56% 1.2M 18. BTS Jin 37.7M 25.92% 9.8M 19. Beyonce 268.9M 0.5% 1M 20. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo 62.3M 8.87% 4.9M The number one spot in the list is grasped by Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo followed by American model and media personality Kendall Jenner. The other renowned icons on the list are Lionel Messi, singer Ariana Grande, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift. The listicle also has stars from the South Korean industry BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung along with American actress and producer Selena Gomez, girl band BLACKPINK' Jennie, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Tom Holland, BTS Jimin, BTS Suga, Khloe Kardashian, BTS Jin, Beyonce, and BLACKPINK's member Jisoo. As mentioned in the above table, all the well know people from diverse industry serves as an inspiration for business on how they can build and display their lives and skill on Instagram, becoming an example of self-sustenance.

