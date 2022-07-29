Top-5 Earning Sports Stars on Instagram 2022: Instagram and its popularity have transcended physical boundaries where people come together to share almost everything about their daily lives and routine. Social media has become more than just a source of entertainment as it allows them to earn and mint money by posting a variety of content across the world. Today, you might find celebrities endorsing some brands through their social media handles and engaging their followers with paid content. Even 'earning through social media' has now become a trend! Instead, thriving and surviving in the contemporary online landscape has become necessary. While various personalities earn through social media, sports stars have always been the most active users who use the online platform to rake it in like anything. With that, let's glance at the top-5 highest-paid sports stars who earn the most through Instagram. Scroll down to get a list of these sports celebrities according to their rankings. Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022: BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Check Full List of Influencers Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

Who is the top-paid sports person on Instagram? He is no other than the football bigwig Cristiano Ronaldo! Yes, you guessed it right! As per hopperhq official website, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is the highest earner on the photo-sharing platform as he charges $2,397,000 per post and has over 470 million followers. Second on the list is Lionel Messi, the prominent Argentine footballer who has seven Ballon d'Or awards attached to his title. With 352 million followers, Lionel Messi charges over $1,777,000 per Insta post.

The big football names are followed by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who stands at the 14th position in the top-15 highest earning celebrity list curated by the same website. Next in the list of top sports earners on the Gram is Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior aka Neymar. The Brazilian footballer's inclusion in the list proves how the football stars are making it to the headlines for rolling in money. The fifth sports star in the listicle is the American professional basketball player, LeBron Raymone James Sr. He is known to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Below, take a look at the deep-pocketed and the most-followed sports personalities on Instagram.

Top-5 Earning Sports Stars on Instagram 2022

Ranking Celebrity Followers Cost Per Post 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 470M $2,397,000 2. Lionel Messi 352M $1,777,000 3. Virat Kohli 209M $1,088,000 4. Neymar 200M $945,000 5. LeBron James 129M $657,000

The list proves how sports has got people on easy streets who turn down the notion that 'sports can't get you money'. Of course, it's their talent and fame that has got them the worldwide fanbase through which they channel their earnings and turn oofy! Social media has been such a blessing to them, which yields them more money and, eventually, more fame.

