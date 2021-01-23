Hello Sunday! Here comes the most fun day of the week. This exciting Sunday morning has netizens pumped with people sharing amazing happy posts online. While some are sharing posts about their travel plans, some are just relaxing at home. Today people are sharing their thoughts and positive vibes under #Sundayfeelings, #SundayVibes #SundayMotivation. Twitter is all about positivity and motivating posts. Sunday morning sees people sharing their holiday pictures as well on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media and they are LIT.

Since social media trends also catch up according to the events of the day, it is important to note that January 24 holds many important events like Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day, National Peanut Butter Day and National Girl Child Day along with celeb birthdays like that of Riya Sen, Rahul Bhatt, Subhash Ghai & Luis Suárez. So there are chances that informative and picture posts related to these events may trend online on this day. It is also International Day of Education today, so many posts under the #InternationalDayofEducation may take over social media.

Well, the morning just started will all these trends but as the day proceeds will be seeing a lot of other trends wrapped around the day. But fret not! Whatever lands on the trending page, you'll surely find it on our viral live blog, that covers trending events from various areas of life. Be it funny memes or any emotional video that netizens can't stop sharing, we will keep you update. So, stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).