The woman identified herself as Raeesa Ansari and said that the repeated curbs in Indore's markets have left the fruit and vegetable sellers penniless.
Sekara, the orangutan just turned 30. So she celebrated her birthday with her son and opening presents filled with special treats at the Perth Zoo in Australia.Watch Video:
Sekara the orangutan celebrated her 30th birthday with her son and by opening presents filled with special treats—including a jelly ice block cake from keepers at the Perth Zoo in Australia. https://t.co/kTxLQMxOUE pic.twitter.com/ibAZeIfjTu— ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2020
Twitter user Mikey Cee was able to capture the exact time when a massive bolt of lightning struck on Statue of Liberty and he called it "The best video I ever captured". And you'd agree with him on this.Check the Video Here:
The best video I ever captured. #NewYork #WeatherChannel #NYC pic.twitter.com/cOBqTqJ9LO— Mikey Cee (@_Mikey_Cee) July 22, 2020
A funny picture of a signboard warning of "danger" is too funny as it reads "Danger due to Danger."Check The Pic Here:
sounds dangerous pic.twitter.com/dAQBtGAN0o— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) July 22, 2020
IFS Susanta Nanda shared a video of a leopard attacking a python today. It is an old video from the Kruger National Park in Africa.Check it here:
Here's The Whole Video of The Same Fight:
Leopards are opportunistic hunters. Here it takes care so swiftly... pic.twitter.com/4QqdTpqRxA— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 23, 2020
A New York couple had the most unique engagement ever! The man proposer to his now fiance under the rare comet NEOWISE. Photo of their proposal shows the comet shining bright. The unique proposal idea has earned the man praises on social media platforms.Check Out the Photo Below:
Can I get a retweet for what I pulled off last night? We even saw the ISS pass by! @SpaceX @NASA @elonmusk @astro_g_dogg @Space_Station #NeowiseComet pic.twitter.com/b9HhpOvqto— John Nicotera (@YohnnyNic) July 19, 2020
Two young brothers jumped from the window of their buildings after a fire broke out. The incident happened at southeastern France. Read the entire story here.Watch The Video Below:
On the birth anniversaries on Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad, people have taken to Twitter remembering the great minds. It marks the 114th birth anniversary of Chandra Shekhar Azad and 116th birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Watch The Video Below:
Tributes to the Great Mind!
Remembering mentors of Indian freedom struggle on their birth anniversary 🙏
#ChandrashekharAzad#BalGangadharTilak pic.twitter.com/1cjpnZxohG— Aaditya 😷 (@MarketerAadi) July 23, 2020
“Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott”
Remembering Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/hCsOCQnz1U— Sonu Roy (@SonuRoy30379322) July 23, 2020
Finally, it is mid-week and people have taken to social media platforms with varying thoughts and messages. People have posted quotes using the hashtags #wednesdaymorning, #WednesdayMotivation, #WednesdayThoughts and #WednesdayVibes.Check Out the Tweets Below:
Focus on Today!
Aim for the Sky, if you can't Fly ~ Sameer S Nilatkar #wednesdaymorning #writing #WritingCommunity #writerscommunity #writerslife #5amwritersclub pic.twitter.com/1BNSuYEqkb— SameerSJ (@Culturekurry) July 23, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom - If yesterday was a bad day, then focus on today and in all the options today brings!#wednesdaymorning pic.twitter.com/gqIr5lw98W— muzukulu wa mulondo (@paulsenabulya) July 23, 2020
