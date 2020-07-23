Good morning people, are you ready to begin another day? If not, social media users are sharing beautiful thoughts and quotes that will encourage you to start the day. It has become a tradition for the netizens to share good morning messages, in a bid to begin the day, with positivity. For today, #ThursdayThoughts and #ThursdayMessages are running as the top trending hashtags along with others. In this blog, we will bring you the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that social media users will continue to share the rest of the day, on July 23, 2020.

The pandemic has taken a significant toll on all of us. And it is quite natural to feel blue and dull for longer period of the day. But we need to keep ourselves engaged and entertained so that we do not get demotivated. Social media users have played a crucial role, especially during this time. Each day, there are some videos, memes, heart-warming messages, and inspiring stories shared online. As the hours go by, we expect more viral moments to appear on social media. Netizens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms, are doing their bit to keep people entertained and informed at the same time.

To know the latest buzz on social media, stay in tune with this blog. We will continue to update it with the latest viral moment from the internet, giving you glimpse how netizens are spending their day. Happy Thursday, everyone!