Despite strict restrictions, the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in India. To contain further spread, more stringent norms are put in place. But that has adversely affected the economy, especially for the daily wage earners. Expressing her disappointment with repeated lockdowns in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a woman fruit seller had come forward questioning the administrative in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Now, what surprised the onlookers more was her fluency in English. Addressing the everyday problems each of the family is experiencing in her area, she stunned the locals in Indore, as she continued to talk about the situation in fluent English. Identified as Raeesa Ansari, her video was uploaded on social media as well. She further revealed that she has a PhD in Material Science from Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya. Desi Grandmother Surprises Netizens With Her English-Speaking Skills, Netizens Want to Know What Shashi Tharoor Thinks About His Competition.

Ansari has a fruit shop at Malwa Mill area in the city. She explained to the news reporter how the repeated curbs in Indore’s markets had left the fruit and vegetable sellers penniless. “At times, one side of the market is closed and on others, the second one is shut by the administration and there are hardly any buyers. What we are supposed to feed our families,” asked Ansari, as quoted in reports by News18. She further added that most of the fruit sellers in the area are second or third generation shopkeepers. Watch Indian Travel Guides Speaking Multiple Foreign Languages Fluently.

Ansari said she inherited the fruit shop from her father. She also said that she was upset with the district collector, Municipal Corporation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the strict measures, which, according to her, had significantly impacted the income of the vendors.

Watch Video of Raeesa Ansari

The reporter asked about her qualification to which she said that she has done Master of Science in Physics and completed a PhD in Material Science from Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya in the year 2011. In the video, she can be heard saying that she could not secure a job and hence continued to sell fruits. The News18 report further confirmed her degree quoting professors from DAVV’s physics department.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of coronavirus are on the rise in Indore. As per the latest report, more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the city, with administration planning to impose restrictive measures to curb the further spread.

