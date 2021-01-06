Good morning everyone. It's a beautiful morning outside and people have taken to social media platforms writing their new thoughts and ideas. Some are also posting their inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtags #WednesdayMotivation and #WednesdayThoughts. People are also sharing funny tweets, hilarious GIFs, latest Facebook posts and tweets on social media. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the platforms. January 6 marks various festivals and events across countries also. Stay tuned with the blog to be updated on everything trending on the internet.

It marks Feast of the Epiphany or Three Kings Day, Epiphany is a Christian feast day that celebrates the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ. It marks National Bean Day in the United States celebrating different types of beans and pulses. National Cuddle Up Day is observed annually on January 6. It is coldest days of the year, hence to stay warm the day is celebrated. Also, the health benefits of cuddling are observed on the day. World Day of War Orphans is marked on January 6. The day aims to spread awareness and address the problems faced by war orphans or children in conflict.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat it is important that you maintain hygienic practices. Ensure you follow social distancing, wear facemasks and wash hands regularly. While markets have opened up, trave safely, especially during festivals and other celebrations. We wish you a Happy Wednesday and a great week ahead. Stay happy and healthy.