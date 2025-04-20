Chennai, April 20: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of political parties extended their Easter greetings on Sunday.

In his message, the Governor said, "Warmest greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Easter ! Let us draw strength from the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, whose message of love, justice and forgiveness continues to inspire us to build a future rooted in inclusivity and equality." "Together, let us strive to build a Bharat anchored in compassion and equality, fostering a harmonious society for all," he said in a Raj Bhavan release. Easter 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People, Says ‘May This Sacred Occasion Inspire Hope, Renewal and Compassion’.

CM Stalin greeted the Christian brethren who follow the path laid out by Jesus Christ with love and peace. "On this day, let goodness prevail by defeating hatred and violence world over. Let Love triumph and rule the world," he said in an official release. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran, Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.