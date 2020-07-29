The internet can be a daunting place at times, with all the news updates coming in one after another. The world is not at its best right now, but then, some people can make you smile with their posts. Now, if you are a dog lover, then a Twitter thread will make you smile. The user has compared common emojis with dog faces, and the result is too cute. The funny yet adorable or rather awwwdorable thread is now going viral. If you are experiencing some mid-week blues, these lovely tweets will make you forget them for sure. From Hera Pheri to Annoyed Pakistani Fan, Twitter Thread Comparing Famous Meme Reactions to Dogs Will Give You Latest Funny Memes' Templates For Free!

We have seen numerous comparisons drawn between different characters on Twitter, some on fashion, others too bizarre. In the early days of the pandemic we saw, users comparing actresses' outfits with sanitizer bottles. The character comparisons example would be Michael Scott from The Office to actor Akshay Kumar. Now, a user named Ayush Gupta has decided to spread some cuteness by comparing emojis with dog faces. The result is funny, and one would low-key expect if we could use these dog faces in place of emojis.

Check Twitter Thread Comparing Emojis to Cute Dogs:

Giggles

Here is something to bring a smile on your face. Dogs are so cute and wholesome :))) Popular emojis as cute dogs a thread: pic.twitter.com/LQArEMAEpr — Ayush Gupta (@ayushguptaaa) July 27, 2020

Apt Apt!

This is a Cool Boi

Puppy Wink!

Give Treats

Puppy Eyes Just Got Real!

Husky's Not Impressed

Sad Doggo!

Isn't This Our Favourite?

Aren't these so perfect? Don't you also wish by the end of it, if you could just send these cute doggo faces as smileys in regular conversations? You may not be a dog lover to like these comparisons. Twitter users have called it the most wholesome Twitter thread and well, yes, it does leave you with a good feeling.

