Twitter Users Compare Aditi Rao Hydari and Anushka Sharma's Outfits to Different Hand Sanitizers, The Result is Hilarious

Actresses as hand sanitizers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The pandemic of Coronavirus has caught everybody's attention around the world. As the disease continues to spread at a rapid rate and increasing death toll, a lot of people are now forced to function from a quarantine situation. The demand for toilet paper, face masks and hand sanitizers are at its highest. And while some people are still struggling to get their hands on these supplies, Desi Twitter is keeping themselves creatively busy. Finding resemblances in actress outfits to different flavours of hand sanitizers, Desi Twitterati seems to have found a way of dealing with quarantine. Jokes aside, the result is hilarious as two Twitter users have compared Aditi Rao Hydari and Anushka Sharma's outfits to different hand sanitizers! Selena Gomez Fan Draws Hilarious Comparison Between Her and Jethalal Gada of 'Taarak Mehta...' Funny Twitter Thread Goes Viral.

A Twitter user who goes by the name @Itemboy_ made a thread last night in which he compared actress Aditi Rao Hydari's outfits to different hand sanitizers. Picking her different fashion outings, the user found similar hand sanitizers and made a thread. This thread soon went viral and seems to have inspired another Twitter user @BrahmaandKiMaa, who made a similar thread but with Anushka Sharma's pictures. The results are hilarious. Greedy Tennessee Man Bought 18,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer but He Can’t Sell Them Anywhere Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

Check Twitter Thread of Aditi Rao Hydari as Hand Sanitizers:

Aditi rao hydari as sanitizers, a thread pic.twitter.com/fi5nacQEzZ — Item (@Itemboy_) March 15, 2020

Purple

Paris Pink

Lemony Yellow

Even the Sanitizer Looks Elegant

Sparkling Gold

So Beautiful!

In the last tweet, the user mentioned he just wanted to make a point of reminding people to wash their hands regularly with this thread. He tweeted, "I have nothing to promote.. please Remember to wash your hands constantly, sanitize and stay safe.." Sanitize or not, it definitely seems to have inspired another user.

Check Anushka Sharma Compared to Hand Sanitizers:

Thread on Anushka sharma as hand sanitizers💕 pic.twitter.com/pZq4WrsBeS — CID agent D🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) March 16, 2020

No Dull Yellow!

Feeling the Blues?

Matching in Whites

Well, what can we say about the resemblance, so perfect! Social media can sometimes be a weird place and these Twitter threads are quite an example. Clearly, people have found innovative ways to deal with all the grim news surrounding Coronavirus.