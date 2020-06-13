Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Video of Ghost Swinging on Gym Equipment From Kanshiram Park in Jhansi Goes Viral, Other Similar Spooky Videos Which Will Make You Wonder If Ghosts Are Indeed Fitness Freaks

Viral Riddhi Jadhav| Jun 13, 2020 11:10 AM IST
Ghosts in gym (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Do you believe in ghosts? That's a question we all have asked or been asked at some point. And people have different opinions and experiences of the paranormal. But ghosts everywhere seem to be fitness freaks, maybe so they can run faster after you? No, we don't mean to scare you, but a video of gym equipment moving on its own while police stand around it has been going viral online. It is not clear from where exactly is the video as some mention it as Japanese Park in Rohini, Delhi, others say it is from Kanshiram Park in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The location aside, everyone's asking if that's a ghost exercising! While we don't know the answer to that yet, we know that this is not the first time such a thing has been recorded. We bring you similar videos of "ghosts" using gymming equipment.

Yesterday, a clip of a gym equipment swinging all on its own while not one but a group of police stood around it was shared on social media platforms from WhatsApp to Twitter. The clip is going crazy viral as people wonder, what exactly is happening. It was informed that it was a prank and police are investigating into the matter to find who did it. WTF! New Jersey Man Dating a Ghost Says She's Cheating on Him During Lockdown.

Check The Video:

Here's a Cop's Tweet About The Incident: 

An exact similar video of the same equipment moving on its own went viral on TikTok a few months ago. Once again, the source of the video was not known but it was shared online by users claiming different locations. It shows a night time when the pulley is moving on its own and there's no one around. The setting does seem a little spooky to be honest.

Watch The Video Here:

Spooky right? In 2018, another freaky video was uploaded online from Mexico's gym. Here's the fitness bike was seen pedalling on its own. A lady walked inside the gym and saw the pedals of the cycle moving on their own at a slow pace as if someone was using it. But there is no one around! Haunted House! Ghost Seen on Camera Inside Michigan Couple's Home (Watch Scary Video).

Check The Video Here:

It is not only in the night that the ghosts come out to exercise. The video below captured in broad daylight, once again shows the same gym machine moving on its own. How?

Watch Video:

Looks like this particular equipment has a pulley system that can seem to work on its own. Or maybe someone can operate it in momentum and then move away while it still continues to move? We aren't sure about the working system of it yet. Or maybe ghosts are just fitness freaks! Freaky much?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

