WTF! New Jersey Man Dating a Ghost Says She's Cheating on Him During Lockdown

The current situation of lockdown on Coronavirus may have come down hard on some couples who have stuck away from each other, not being able to meet for months. But a man from New Jersey has revealed the weirdest relationship problem. Well, it starts with having a ghost as a girlfriend! But while his spooky companion can accompany him anywhere, he fears she might be cheating on him during the lockdown! Gary De Noia who has been dating a ghost for two years is now facing problems in his relationship amid the lockdown. Sex With Ghost? UK Spiritual Counsellor is Dating a Ghost and Wants to Have His Baby.

Gary De Noia from New Jersey, is a 36-year-old man who has been dating a ghost named Lisa. But their relationship seems to be going through a rough patch in the lockdown. Now if you are wondering if a ghost can be anywhere, then they would likely always be together in the lockdown, Gary fears she has been cheating on him. In an interview to Daily Star Online, he revealed about his relationship troubles. He said the first month was fine as the two spent every moment together. Otherwise, been the strong one in their relationship, it was Lisa who became his rock and helped him through the initial nervousness surrounding Coronavirus fears. Teen Girl Wants to Marry Her Zombie Doll, Claims They Have Normal Intimate Relationship.

But since the last month, Lisa has been going out a lot and Gary is worried she is visiting other men. He was quoted in a report, "This past month she’s out all the time. Never tells me where she’s going. Just says she’s going ‘out with friends. She could be anywhere with anyone. And I’ve always felt secure in our relationship, but lately we haven’t been having much sex. I’m worried that she’s cheating on me. She says I’m being paranoid." He revealed some intimate details about their sex life in the report too. He says that while earlier they explored ways of being sexually adventurous, there's not much of it now. He then added that it could be his overthinking that is making him think all this stuff.

All of this may just seem extremely weird to some of you, but this is not the first such account of people dating ghosts. A woman from Ireland who had apparently married a 300-year-old ghost of a pirate had complained that he was threatening to kill her. She called their relationship was a disaster and she soon opted out of it. There have been records of people revealing their relationships with ghosts. Two years ago, a woman from New Zealand had also revealed that she was sleeping with her late boyfriend's spirit. Well, we do not know the truth of the matter in such cases, let's hope Gary and Lisa find their peace too.