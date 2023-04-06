Mumbai, April 06: Whether there is intelligent life outside of our globe has been a hotly debated subject all over the world. Although science has not yet discovered any proof of extraterrestrial life, there have been reports of UFO sightings and individuals who claim to have been abducted by aliens.

Recently, strange video of an eerie light in the sky was shared by a user named Wow Terrifying on microblogging site Twitter. Since space stations are well outside of our planet’s atmosphere and are not visible to the naked eye, it is doubtful that they are the light source when you zoom in on the video. UFO Over Stonehenge? Worker Claims ‘Shape-Changing’ Flying Object in Skies Over Heritage Site in England in TikTok Video.

It cannot be a spacecraft either as people were able to capture it with their mobile phone cameras. While a lot of people on social media think it's a simulation like in the 1998 film ‘The Truman Show’, others are of the opinion that it's indeed a UFO.

Watch:

Internet Compares the Sight With 'Truman Show'

Some Users Tried to Explain the Strange Light Source

it’s whatever was added after the fact. no one else is even looking at the artifact in the sky aside the 2 dorks standing next to each other making the video. 2 people walking not even noticing it and a person running that doesn’t even look up. — The Great Karenholio (@GreatKarenHolio) April 4, 2023

In the concerned film, the central character Truman, whose life is a complete lie, lives in a made-up setting with actors and extras on the ‘world's largest set’, with his life being filmed and broadcasted live around the world every single day without him realising that he is trapped in a simulation.

Because the video appears as though a portion of the sky has been torn apart and light is shining through, netizens assumed that we also exist in an artificial world and are comparing the video to the movie. UFO Sighted Hovering Over Strip Club in Las Vegas? Video of 'Flying Saucer' Above Sapphire Gentlemen's Club Goes Viral, Here's What It Might Be.

The location of the viral video remains unknown as of now. The clip has, however, inspired some logical ideas from internet users. According to one user, it could be a massive skyscraper that is being built but is hidden by fog.

