A lot of people are frantically looking for job opportunities after being severely impacted by the pandemic. And while some may be willing to work whatever comes their way, there's a cool job listing out there. All you have to do is wear slippers and review them. If you are wondering, how much would that even earn you, well, it is pretty hefty amount of almost Rs 4 lakh! Bedroom Athletics, a footwear company is hiring 'slipper testers' and put out an ad which is going viral on social media. Last year, a job for a housekeeper in the UK Royal Palace went viral.

The company is hiring for two candidates, a male and a female who will be paid a monthly salary of approximately Rs 4 lakhs! In the ad they call this opportunity a "Cinderella of the job market". The job involves wearing the latest footwear like slippers, boots, loungewear made for the Bedroom Athletics 2021 range. As per their advert, "The candidate is expected to give 'extensive' feedback and critiques on all slippers they wear." Do You Know Playing LEGO is a Job? From Sleeping to Eating Chocolates Here Are 10 Coolest Jobs in The World.

Here's The Ad for Slipper Tester Job:

Considering to apply? Then do click on the form link here and you can see if yours is the 'perfect fit'! The only catch here is you will have to wear the footwear for at least 12 hours a day. But if only doing that is giving you a hefty amount of money, then why not? This reminds us of similar job listing last year, when people were offered money just to sleep by an Indian Startup Wakefit. If you love wearing new shoes, slippers, experimenting with new styles of footwear then this latest offering is the dream job for you. So what are you waiting for?

