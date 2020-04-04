Weird Food Combination Trends Return During Quarantine? Man Eats Makki Ki Roti With Maggi! Unimpressed Netizens React With Funny Memes

Makki ki Roti with Maggi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A few months ago, we saw some really unappetising trend on Twitter, where people were pairing the weirdest of foods together. While the trend seemed to have died down, looks like staying in quarantine has brought weird food combinations up again. A Twitter user posted a picture of eating Makke Ki Roti with Maggi noodles! For the uninitiated, Makki ki Roti is a traditional Indian recipe from Punjab, made with corn meal or maize flour and is usually eaten with Sarson ka saag. So every time there's a Makki Di Roti, it is paired with Sarson ka saag. It is a very typical combination but giving it a twist of pairing with Maggi has not impressed the netizens. People are giving funny reactions, to even calling it blasphemous to ruin traditional dishes like this.

The previous entries in weird food combinations that we have seen on the internet are Kaju Katli with ketchup, Kurkure Milkshake, to even Gulab Jamun on Pizza! And you thought you'd seen enough? Nope! Twitter user @Rishav_Sharma1 is out to ruin the traditional dish of Makki ki Roti and Sarson da Saag. He posted a picture on his Twitter timeline, combining the Makki ki Roti with Maggi! Naturally, the lovers of food were not impressed and gave funny reactions.

Check Pic of Makki Ki Roti With Maggi Combination:

Makki ki roti with maggi🤤 pic.twitter.com/UZK1MvsqPY — Rishav Sharma (@rishav_sharma1) April 2, 2020

Soon after, the picture started going viral with people giving some funniest reactions. Some mentioned it as a quarantine affecting people's food choices, to others said the end of the world is near! Check some of the funny reactions below.

Lockdown in Taking a Toll

Why God Why?

Maaro!

How About Some Surf Excel?

Hahaha!

End of World is Here

Duniya sach mein khatam hone wali hai — माधुरी बोरसे (@MadhuriBorse1) April 2, 2020

It's an Offense

Blasphemous!

Nahi this is blasphemy.. 😭 — Amit (@DiscAmit) April 2, 2020

Clearly, no one's impressed with his idea of mixing Maggi in the traditional dish. In fact, Maggi has also been a part of other weird food combination when someone mixed some orange pieces in his plate of noodles. We sometimes wonder, how do people have the knack of even trying out such foodstuffs in the first place.