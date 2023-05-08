If you follow the sport of basketball, then you have probably heard enough of Kim Mulkey. A former basketball player and currently the head coach of the women's basketball team at Louisiana State University, Mulkey has been making quite a presence on social media, be it with her passion for the game or donning fashionable outfits.

Kim Mulkey's videos are constantly going viral on TikTok and Instagram reels. In this article, we tell you more about her.

Who is Kim Mulkey?

Kim Mulkey is a former gold medalist basketball player from Louisiana. Born in 1962, the 60-year-old is currently a college basketball head coach for Louisiana State University's women's basketball team. An Olympic gold medalist in 1984, she became the first person to win a national championship as a player and assistant coach. She has several accolades of NCAA championships as a coach. Her achievements and wins have had her inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. In 2021, Mulkey became LSU’s head coach; her most recent win is from April 2, 2023, when she won the NCAA National Championship for the first time as coach of LSU.

There is no doubt about Kim Mulkey's approach to training the team and leading them to victory. Some of these moments are frequently captured on camera and go viral on social media. But other than her game, her fashion choices have also amassed eyes on TikTok.

Check out some viral videos of Kim Mulkey:

Besides the game, Mulkey has a separate fanbase with her vibrant fashion. She has rocked sequined pantsuits with statement shirts and people have loved her for the way she owns it. She is changing the game of basketball and people are here for it. Even back in her college days, Mulkey was known for adding bling to her wardrobe. Be it fashion or coaching some of the troubled players, Mulkey has become a favourite on social media.

