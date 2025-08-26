Mumbai, August 26: TikTok star and social media influencer Malik Taylor has passed away. The 28-year-old TikTok star, aka "The Unpopular Party", died in a car crash in Concord, North Carolina, on August 20. His family confirmed the news of his death. Malik was a content creator with more than 200,000 followers on TikTok. "It is with love and gratitude that we, the family of Malik Taylor, acknowledge the incredible support and kindness shown following his untimely passing due to a tragic vehicle accident," Taylor's family's statement, issued on August 23 and shared by his business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi, read.

Lindsay Manson, a spokesperson for the Concord Police Department, confirmed that Malik Taylor died in a car accident in Concord, North Carolina, on August 20. The incident came to light when Concord police responded to a car crash situation and found a Nissan Rogue which had crashed in an embankment about 20 feet off the roadway. The victim, who was later identified as Malik Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene. Manson further said that the medical examiner determined Taylor's cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries. UK: Cop Lands in Jail After He Was Caught on Camera Stealing Woman’s Underwear During Home Search in Hertfordshire (Watch Video).

Who Was Malik Taylor? All About the TikTok Star

Malik Taylor was a TikTok star and a content creator who was well known for his comedic and engaging videos, which earned him over 200,000 followers on the platform. Malik also had about 17,000 followers on Instagram. In a statement shared by Malik's fraternity, his family said that Taylor Malik was "so much more than a content creator." "His creativity, humor, and spirit touched countless lives, and his legacy of inspiring, entertaining, and uplifting others will continue to live on," the statement added.

The 28-year-old content creator had recently moved from Memphis in Tennessee to Charlotte in North Carolina. Notably, in his last TikTok post, Malik Taylor reflected on the move and captioned the video, "The Queen City needed a King". Last month, he had shared an Instagram post which showed him celebrated his 28th birthday with a "The Great Gatsby" inspired photoshoot. A well known face on TikTok and YouTube, Malik Taylor used to add his signature humour to everything be it celebrity news or football. Lil Nas X Arrested and Hospitalised Over Suspected Overdose, American Rapper Was Captured Wandering Los Angeles Streets in Underwear (Watch Video).

A few days before his death, Taylor shared a video where he discussed WWE star Naomi's pregnancy. Before becoming a content creator and TikTok star, Malik Taylor worked as a schoolteacher in Memphis. In 2023, Malik reportedly quit teaching and dedicated himself to social media full-time. Taylor also managed to build a strong presence on YouTube with his channel "The Unpopular Party" having nearly 96,000 subscribers.

