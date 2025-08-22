In a shocking incident, an on-duty police officer was caught on camera stealing a woman's underwear while searching her home in Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom (UK). The incident was reported in September 2024, and the police officer, identified as Marcin Zielinski, 47, has now been jailed, the BBC reported. In the video, the accused police officer was seen pulling the underwear from one of the drawers and stuffing it into his pants pockets. He resigned from the force while he was still under investigation in November 2024. He admitted to one charge of theft and a charge of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable. Zielinski was jailed for four months at Cambridge Crown Court on August 18.

UK Cop in Jail For Stealing Woman's Underwear While Searching Her Home

“Hatfield Policeman Stole my Knickers” “While I was in the cells my house was searched and pc marcin zielinski went in to my underwear draw and picked a pair of my underwear that he wanted and put them in his back pocket away from his body cam but my ring cam caught him” pic.twitter.com/7xy1P3vDsO — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) August 19, 2025

