The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is mourning the death of Nasser bin Radan Al Rashid Al Wadaei, who passed away on January 11, 2026, at the age of 142. Recognized as the nation's oldest known citizen, Al Wadaei was a historical figure who witnessed the entire evolution of the modern Saudi state. His death has sparked a widespread outpouring of respect across the region, culminating in a funeral attended by over 7,000 people.

Al Wadaei was born in the late 19th century, decades before the formal unification of Saudi Arabia in 1932. His life served as a living bridge between the nomadic, tribal era of the Arabian Peninsula and its current status as a global economic power.

Throughout his long life, he lived through the reigns of every Saudi monarch, starting with the nation's founder, King Abdulaziz, and continuing through to the current leadership of King Salman. Local residents described him as a primary witness to the Kingdom's transition from a collection of regions into a unified, modern nation-state. Khalid Bin Mohsen Shaari Weight Loss Journey: Before-After Pics of Saudi Man Go Viral After He Loses 542 kg With Help From Former King Abdullah, Know His Story.

World’s Oldest Citizen? Saudi Man Nasser Bin Radan Al Rashid Passes Away at Age 142

وفاة أكبر معمّر سعودي عن عمرٍ ناهز 142 عامًا #ظهران_الجنوب انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، اليوم، في العاصمة الرياض، أكبر المعمّرين في المملكة العربية السعودية الشيخ ناصر بن ردان آل رشيد الوادعي، عن عمرٍ ناهز 142 عامًا. وقد خلّف الفقيد سيرةً عطرة وحياةً حافلة، عاصر خلالها توحيد… pic.twitter.com/clH1gvBorv — عوض فرحان آل المؤنس الوادعي "إعلامي" (@AWADFRHAN) January 7, 2026

Spiritual Devotion and Community Role

Deeply respected for his character, Al Wadaei was a pillar of the Dhahran Al Janoub community. He was notably devoted to his faith, reportedly performing the Hajj pilgrimage more than 40 times.

Beyond his religious practices, he was often sought out for his wisdom in social matters. He played an active role in local community life, frequently serving as a mediator in reconciliations and disputes. His family noted that he remained in good physical and mental condition well into his final years, staying socially active and engaged with those around him.

Family Legacy and Traditions

Al Wadaei leaves behind a sprawling legacy of approximately 134 descendants, including sons, daughters, and grandchildren. His personal history included three marriages; remarkably, he married for the third time at the age of 110, fathering a daughter who survives him today.

His family attributes his exceptional longevity to a disciplined lifestyle and a traditional diet rooted in the customs of the southern region. He was buried in his ancestral home of Al Rashid following a massive funeral service that reflected the high esteem in which he was held. Major Gold Discovery in Saudi Arabia: Maaden Discovers New Gold Reserves in 4 Key Sites.

The news of his passing has trended across Saudi social media, where many have hailed him as a symbol of resilience and faith. His journey is seen by many as a reflection of the Kingdom's own history, a century and a half of profound political, social, and technological change embodied in a single lifetime.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).