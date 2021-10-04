Bhopal, October 4: In a bizarre incident, a wild monkey reportedly snatched a towel from an autorickshaw in which Rs 1 lakh cash was wrapped. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district when the auto was stuck in a traffic jam on a narrow road. According to details by police, the episode of what can be called man vs wild took place on a narrow road in Katav Ghat in broad daylight on September 30.

According to reports, Majholi police station in-charge Sachin Singh told PTI that the owner of the cash was traveling in an autorickshaw along with two others. Singh further added that when the three men came out of the vehicle to check what was causing the traffic jam, a monkey managed to run away with a towel in which Rs 1 lakh cash was wrapped. Viral Video: Monkey Gangs Clash on Road in Thailand's Lopburi, Bring Traffic to Halt.

After the monkey fled along with the towel with the whopping amount, the money rained over passersby as the animal shook the towel, spreading the money all around on the narrow street. The top cop said that after getting its hands on the towel, the monkey shook it after climbing up a tree and spread all the currency notes around. The owner, somehow, managed to collect Rs 56,000, while the rest got lost.

The area is such that people often feed monkeys and many of the animals even enter vehicles. The monkey might have thought that there must be something to eat inside the towel and thus snatched it. Reports inform that a case was not registered in connection with the incident as wild monkeys were involved. There are no CCTV cameras in the area either to ascertain facts and to check who stole the money from the road.

