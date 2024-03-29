London, March 29: After receiving hair straightening treatment at a salon, a woman suffered kidney damage. Doctors have recounted the woman's experience in a case published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Her identity has not been disclosed to the research team. According to one of the medical professionals who attended to her, organ damage was probably caused by a hair straightening product. According to the doctor, the 26-year-old woman went to the salon in June 2020, April 2021, and July 2022 to get a well-known hair treatment.

The woman had never had a medical problem before, but she started having back pain, fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea after every appointment. According to the research, she also had burning sensations on her scalp and developed sores on her head while undergoing the treatment. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Suffers 'Beauty Parlour Stroke' While Getting Hair Washed in Salon Before Haircut; Know All About It.

After determining that her blood creatinine levels were elevated, the physicians diagnosed renal dysfunction. The woman's kidneys were not stopped, and a CT scan revealed no further signs of infection despite the doctors having requested that she have one since she had blood in her urine. The patient informed the physicians that glyoxylic acid was used in the straightening cream on her hair during the treatment. The doctors concluded that this was probably why her scalp burned and became ulcerated. Woman Contracts Flesh-Eating Bacteria After a Nail Salon Visit, Almost Loses Arm Due to Necrotizing Fasciitis.

They postulated that the acid entered her body through her epidermis and made its way to her kidneys, where it was broken down and caused harm, based on studies done on mice. According to the study, the woman had recurring bouts of acute renal damage as a result of oxalate nephropathy, a rare illness in which kidney function is reduced due to calcium oxalate crystals building up in kidney tubules. It went on to say that the hair-straightening techniques show glyoxylic acid as the culprit.

